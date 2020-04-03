Changes made to criminal complaints, intake proceedings in Racine County Circuit Court

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court system has made many changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the recent changes includes the way that initial appearances in court are being handled.
Typically, the Racine County District Attorney's Office releases a list of criminal complaints Monday through Friday. The list, which includes the names and narratives of recent arrests and upcoming initial appearances in Racine County Circuit Court, is now anticipated to be released only on Mondays and Thursdays.
The intake proceedings, which before the COVID-19 pandemic were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Circuit Court, are now being held on Monday and Thursday via Zoom, a video conferencing service, to reduce exposure.
In the future, the intake proceedings may be aired live on YouTube, as soon as next week.
Today's mugshots: Mar. 19
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Andre D Jedkins Jr.
Andre D Jedkins Jr., 5400 block of Athens Avenue, Racine, attempt first degree intentional homicide.
James A Lipsey
James (aka Hicks) A Lipsey, 1600 block of 16th Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), manufacture/deliver cocaine (more than 1 gram but less than or equal to 5 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Amanda B Torrez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Amanda B Torrez, Oswego, Illinois, felony retail theft (intentionally take between $500-$5,000).
Marlon G Williams
Marlon (aka DJ) G Williams, 500 block of Hubbard Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dale M Cage
Dale M Cage, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Shinda N Crowell
Shinda N Crowell, 1300 block of Lathrop Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum).
