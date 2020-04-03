Changes made to criminal complaints, intake proceedings in Racine County Circuit Court

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

RACINE COUNTY — The Racine County Circuit Court system has made many changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the recent changes includes the way that initial appearances in court are being handled.

Typically, the Racine County District Attorney's Office releases a list of criminal complaints Monday through Friday. The list, which includes the names and narratives of recent arrests and upcoming initial appearances in Racine County Circuit Court, is now anticipated to be released only on Mondays and Thursdays.

The intake proceedings, which before the COVID-19 pandemic were held at 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in Circuit Court, are now being held on Monday and Thursday via Zoom, a video conferencing service, to reduce exposure.

In the future, the intake proceedings may be aired live on YouTube, as soon as next week.

