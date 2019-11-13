Change of venue denied in case of man charged in Officer Hetland's fatal shooting

Laufenberg also stated that the “court will repeatedly instruct any impaneled jury and indeed, during the voir dire (interview for potential jurors), that they are only to consider the admitted evidence and law as given by the court,” the document states.

Fatal shooting

Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an alleged robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle after Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly fatally shot Hetland once before fleeing on foot.

Ward was arrested on June 27 in Milwaukee, the day after Hetland’s funeral. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.

Ward was released from prison on June 13, four days before Hetland’s shooting, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.