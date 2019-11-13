Change of venue denied in case of man charged in Officer Hetland's fatal shooting

RACINE — A Racine County judge has denied a request to change the venue of the upcoming trial of Dalquavis Ward, the Milwaukee man charged in the June 17 fatal shooting of Racine Police Officer John Hetland.
On Tuesday, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg issued a four-page decision that proclaimed that the trial of 26-year-old Ward will remain in the hands of Racine County jurors.
Ward’s attorneys had filed motions requesting a change of venue on Oct. 28, court records show. In the request, the defense claimed that the publicity and media coverage of the case against Ward has “unduly influenced all” potential jurors in Racine County.
Defense also argued that media coverage had been “inflammatory” and sensational in nature, court documents show.
In Laufenberg’s official decision, she agrees that while media coverage had been widespread, she does not believe it has been inflammatory.
“The court notes that many stories in the media have been straightforward reporting with respect to the details in the criminal complaint, which is an open record,” the decision reads. “It is a truism that a violent death of a law enforcement officer, firefighter, EMT responder, military person, government official or child can result in extensive media coverage statewide. That is part and parcel of this case.”
Laufenberg also stated that the “court will repeatedly instruct any impaneled jury and indeed, during the voir dire (interview for potential jurors), that they are only to consider the admitted evidence and law as given by the court,” the document states.
Fatal shooting
Hetland, a 24-year Racine Police Department veteran, was killed the night of June 17 at Teezers Bar & Grill, 1936 Lathrop Ave., while trying to stop an alleged robbery. He was off duty at the time. Prosecutors say Hetland and Ward got into a struggle after Hetland tried to intervene in the robbery. Ward reportedly fatally shot Hetland once before fleeing on foot.
Ward was arrested on June 27 in Milwaukee, the day after Hetland’s funeral. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, which led the investigation as an outside agency to avoid potential conflicts of interest, said DNA evidence left at the scene tied Ward to the robbery and shooting.
Ward was released from prison on June 13, four days before Hetland’s shooting, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
In the Hetland case, Ward is charged with felony counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, armed robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on the homicide charge alone.
Ward is next scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 19 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online records show. A five-day jury trial is scheduled to begin Feb. 3 at the Law Enforcement Center.
