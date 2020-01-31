'Caught up in a bad situation': Man sentenced to 4½ years in prison for role in 2018 killing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Less than two weeks later, instead of facing a trial, Lyons pleaded guilty to reduced charges of felony substantial battery, intended bodily harm and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor.

“The state concedes that the video clearly shows Gray was the one who pulled the trigger and Mr. Lyons walked off after the first shot and was not present when Mr. Gray shot into the van, killing Mr. Brown,” said Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen.

One of Lyons' attorneys, Helmi Hamad, said that both Gray and Lyons made decisions that ultimately led to Brown being shot and killed. "Mr. Lyons made the decision when Mr. Gray pulled out the firearm and fired the first shot to separate himself from the situation,” Hamad said. “He didn’t go there to kill anybody or shoot anybody.”

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher said the maximum sentence was appropriate for the two charges Lyons faced.

Lyons was sentenced him to 3½ years in prison, and two years of extended supervision for the felony battery charge, and 18 months in prison and six months of extended supervision for the obstructing an officer charge. The charges will be served consecutively, meaning Lyons will spend a total of five years in prison.