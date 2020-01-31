You are the owner of this article.
'Caught up in a bad situation': Man sentenced to 4½ years in prison for role in 2018 killing
Arlington Ave. shooting

'Caught up in a bad situation': Man sentenced to 4½ years in prison for role in 2018 killing

RACINE — A Racine man wiped tears from his eyes in court Friday as he was sentenced to spend five years in prison for his role in the fatal 2018 shooting of Tremayne Brown.

“I would like to apologize to Mr. Brown’s family," Michael R. Lyons Jr., 36, said as he addressed the court. "That’s it.”

Lyons sentencing

Michael Lyons wipes tears from his eyes during his sentencing hearing on Friday in Racine County Circuit Court. Lyons will spend five years in prison for his role in the 2018 fatal shooting of Tremayne Brown.

Lyons' mother, Shandoulia Wallace, testified on her son's behalf. She said that while awaiting his sentencing, Lyons has taken good care of her as she struggled with cancer.

“Michael is a good guy, he just got caught up in a bad situation,” Wallace said.

Lyons and his cousin, 34-year-old Cedric Gray, both of the 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, were originally charged March 22, 2018, with first-degree intentional homicide after the fatal shooting of Brown, 40, four days earlier near Taylor and Arlington avenues.

Racine Police found Brown fatally shot inside a crashed Dodge minivan in a front yard in the 2300 block of Arlington Avenue. Nearby surveillance footage showed two men standing at the intersection. Through witnesses’ accounts, the men were identified as Lyons and Gray.

On Dec. 5, 2019, a jury found Gray guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, and possession of a firearm by a felon. 

Less than two weeks later, instead of facing a trial, Lyons pleaded guilty to reduced charges of felony substantial battery, intended bodily harm and resisting or obstructing an officer, a misdemeanor. 

“The state concedes that the video clearly shows Gray was the one who pulled the trigger and Mr. Lyons walked off after the first shot and was not present when Mr. Gray shot into the van, killing Mr. Brown,” said Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen.

One of Lyons' attorneys, Helmi Hamad, said that both Gray and Lyons made decisions that ultimately led to Brown being shot and killed. "Mr. Lyons made the decision when Mr. Gray pulled out the firearm and fired the first shot to separate himself from the situation,” Hamad said. “He didn’t go there to kill anybody or shoot anybody.”

Racine County Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher said the maximum sentence was appropriate for the two charges Lyons faced.

Lyons was sentenced him to 3½ years in prison, and two years of extended supervision for the felony battery charge, and 18 months in prison and six months of extended supervision for the obstructing an officer charge. The charges will be served consecutively, meaning Lyons will spend a total of five years in prison.

Lyons, who had been out of custody on a signature bond, was immediately taken into custody after the hearing to begin serving his sentence.  

“A man died in this case, and while you weren’t the shooter, Mr. Lyons, you were certainly involved,” Flancher said. “This incident happened in a nice, middle-class neighborhood. The residents, who heard the gunshot and stepped up to provide information to the police, were forever impacted.”

Gray is scheduled to be sentenced on March 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Michael Lyons

Lyons
Cedric A. Gray

Gray

Racine County Circuit Judge Faye Flancher

Quote
