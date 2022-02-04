Cash bail forfeited, warrant issued for woman accused of running over man with car

RACINE — A woman accused of driving over a man while intoxicated failed to appear in court, a bench warrant was issued for her arrest and the $10,000 cash bail forfeited.

Andernette Ross, 34, was charged with four felony counts for driving while drunk and causing injury to others, six counts of felony bail jumping, and 11 counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

The defendant’s cash bail was forfeited on Jan. 24 after she missed multiple court hearings.

Ross has four open cases in Racine County Circuit Court. Two of those cases involve misdemeanors and one involves 14 charges relating to felony child abandonment and child neglect going back to November 2020.

Case history

On March 7, Ross was kicked out of On the Level Lounge, 2139 Racine St., Mount Pleasant, following an altercation.

As she drove out of the parking lot, the defendant allegedly tried driving into the crowd that congregated outside.

According to reports, she missed hitting anyone the first time. However, she turned around and hit a man who was reportedly yelling at her, according to the criminal complaint.

A tire on Ross’s vehicle reportedly became stuck on top of the man as she drove over him and he was dragged by the vehicle, which eventually became stuck with the man underneath it, according to the criminal complaint.

Ross then got out of the vehicle and left the scene on foot.

A group of onlookers lifted the car, a Buick Regal sedan that weighed more than two tons, and dragged the victim out. Responding officers described the victim as badly injured. He was airlifted from Ascension All Saints to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Ross was located and arrested. According to the criminal complaint her blood alcohol content was 0.185, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

