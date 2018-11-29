Try 1 month for 99¢
Case High School

Case High School 

 (Racine Unified website)

MOUNT PLEASANT — A 14-year-old Case High School student was pepper sprayed by an officer Thursday following a fight.

At around 8:44 a.m., a fight reportedly broke out between two students at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. After the fight was over, a third student went after one of the students involved in the original fight, Mount Pleasant police said. 

A Mount Pleasant officer tried stopping the student, but the student resisted and was sprayed with pepper spray. The student was then arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. 

