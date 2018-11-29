MOUNT PLEASANT — A 14-year-old Case High School student was pepper sprayed by an officer Thursday following a fight.
At around 8:44 a.m., a fight reportedly broke out between two students at Case High School, 7345 Washington Ave. After the fight was over, a third student went after one of the students involved in the original fight, Mount Pleasant police said.
A Mount Pleasant officer tried stopping the student, but the student resisted and was sprayed with pepper spray. The student was then arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
Not to many smart ones in our schools!!
Let me be the first to reply.... GOOD
