Case moves forward for New Berlin man accused of killing Chad Bickler in Wind Lake

RACINE — Troy Hoffmann appeared in front of Racine County Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch on Thursday and waived his right to a preliminary hearing, meaning the state does have probable cause in his case and does not need to present evidence.
Hoffmann, 40, of New Berlin, is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Chad Bickler and a dog on Dec. 26 at Bickler’s home across from Gary’s Wind Lake Boathouse, 25716 W. Loomis Road in Wind Lake.
Hoffmann is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon, attempted first-degree intentional homicide with a dangerous weapon and felony mistreatment of animals.
Bickler’s family was present at the Law Enforcement Center Thursday but chose not to make a statement.
A status conference has been scheduled for March 20.
The background
Bickler was romantically interested in the same woman who was dating Hoffmann, according to investigators.
You have free articles remaining.
Hoffmann’s girlfriend told deputies that, before the shooting, Hoffmann texted her that he was on his way to Bickler’s residence and said he was going to kill him, according to a criminal complaint.
The girlfriend went to Bickler’s house, and Hoffmann reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffmann began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffmann had a gun, the complaint states.
She reportedly ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone. Hoffmann found her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her. The girlfriend fled again.
A woman who was at the residence at the time of the shooting reported that she did not see the shooter, but discovered Bickler, shot, on the kitchen floor.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Hoffmann “aggressively” approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road.
Hoffmann “smash(ed) into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling previously told reporters. “And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times.”
Hoffmannn reportedly fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan. He surrendered to police on Dec. 27 in the Village of Hustisford in Dodge County.
Bickler was shot multiple times, Schmaling said. Deputies administered first aid and used multiple tourniquets before Wind Lake medics transported Bickler to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin hospital in Franklin, where he was pronounced dead.
Other occupants in the residence escaped, except for a dog named Tucker, who was also reportedly shot and killed, according to a GoFundMe page set up by Bickler’s brother, Clayton.
Today's mugshots: Jan. 8
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kevin M Butler
Kevin M Butler, Milwaukee, felony theft – false representation less greater than $2,500-$5,000 as a party to a crime, unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents.
Jamie O Gill
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamie O Gill, 500 block of 10th St., Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine, second and subsequent offense, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park, maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Craig A Gottfredsen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Craig A Gottfredsen, 2300 block of Thor Ave., Racine, operating a vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.
Khadijah S James
Khadijah S James, 400 block of Seventh St., Racine, uttering a forgery, theft – movable property, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Scott M Ryan
Scott M Ryan, 1200 block of Chatham St., Racine, substantial battery, domestic abuse assessments, disorderly conduct.
Danielle Jacqueline Sullivan
Danielle Jacqueline Sullivan, 3000 block of Highway V, Franksville, felony personal ID theft – financial gain.
Maurice Edward Thomas
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice Edward Thomas, 1600 block of Linden Ave., Racine, stalking, domestic abuse assessments, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sam S Knuth
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Sam S Knuth, 4500 block of 51st St., Franksville, fourth degree sexual assault, misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, disorderly conduct.
Matthew J Monteith
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction.
Christopher L Scott
Christopher L Scott, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, criminal trespass, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Deshawn J Aych
Deshawn J Aych, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, drive or operate a vehicle without owner’s consent, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer.