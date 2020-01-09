Case moves forward for New Berlin man accused of killing Chad Bickler in Wind Lake

The girlfriend went to Bickler’s house, and Hoffmann reportedly arrived at the same time. Hoffmann began arguing with his girlfriend, and the girlfriend saw that Hoffmann had a gun, the complaint states.

She reportedly ran away and called police, but heard several gunshots while she was talking on the phone. Hoffmann found her near where the argument occurred and allegedly began shooting at her. The girlfriend fled again.

A woman who was at the residence at the time of the shooting reported that she did not see the shooter, but discovered Bickler, shot, on the kitchen floor.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said Hoffmann “aggressively” approached the residence in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road.

Hoffmann “smash(ed) into a vehicle that was parked in the driveway, firing multiple rounds into the home and then ultimately gaining forced entry into that home,” Schmaling previously told reporters. “And firing again more rounds at individuals in that residence and ultimately striking one of them multiple times.”

Hoffmannn reportedly fled the scene in a 2009 white Toyota Sienna minivan. He surrendered to police on Dec. 27 in the Village of Hustisford in Dodge County.