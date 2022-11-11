Case High School student with developmental disabilities criminally charged for stabbing other student

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Case High School student who has developmental disabilities has been criminally charged for stabbing another student Tuesday.

Isaiah Cephus, 15, was charged with a felony count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1:10 p.m. on Tuesday, an officer was sent to Case High School at 7345 Washington Ave. for a stabbing that occurred in the cafeteria.

An officer located Cephus running toward the main entrance followed by a staff member who was chasing after him.

According to police, Cephus said before the stabbing his head was "going around in circles." He indicated he did not want to hurt the student he stabbed.

An officer then spoke to the teenager who was stabbed. That student said he went to use the bathroom after eating lunch. The only other person in the bathroom was Cephus, who stabbed the other student while he was washing his hands.

The student told police he followed Cephus out of the bathroom and screamed that he had just been stabbed. He said it appeared as if Cephus was going to stab him again with the way he was holding the knife.

The officer found a 10-inch kitchen knife with blood on the tip as well as a knife cover and glasses belonging to Cephus in the boys' bathroom.

The victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The injuries were not life threatening.

Cephus was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A competency hearing is on Dec. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.