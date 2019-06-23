RACINE — Charges against a Racine man accused of the 2017 death of his 3-month-old son were dismissed Monday, after information surfaced that a genetic deficiency could have caused the child’s death.
Josue Santiago-Vazques, 32, was charged April 28, 2017, with felony first-degree reckless homicide after the April 16, 2017, death of his son.
On April 11, 2017, police and rescue personnel responded for an infant who was not breathing, according to the criminal complaint. The infant was taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where it was originally believed that the child’s condition was due to natural causes.
The next day, the infant was transported to Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin in Wauwatosa for more care. There, investigators spoke with a doctor who believed the infant’s condition was suspicious in nature.
The Children’s Hospital doctor said that the child had a severe subdural hematoma and retinal hemorrhaging, which is usually consistent with violent shaking or rapid and acceleration and deceleration, such as a child’s head being slammed against a soft surface.
On Monday, a doctor testified that both parents were carriers of a factor VII deficiency, which may have been passed down to the child. Factor VII deficiency is a rare bleeding disorder, with signs and symptoms beginning at any age, and most severe cases appearing in infancy, according to the U.S. National Library of Medicine.
The doctor said that the genetic deficiency could have caused the infant’s injuries. Citing expert reports, the experience of the four experts and level of information in the case, Racine County Circuit Court Judge Wynne Laufenberg dismissed the case.
The case had been set for a two-week jury trial in July, court records show.
Charges disputed from beginning
On May 11, 2017, after Santiago-Vazques was charged, his attorney argued that the infant’s death could have been caused by a seizure, and asked that the reckless homicide charge against her client be dismissed.
Retired Racine County Circuit Court Judge Stephen Simanek, however, ultimately found that the state had presented enough evidence to bind Santiago-Vasquez over to stand trial for the death of his son.
After this, Santiago-Vazques spent more than 1½ years in jail awaiting his trial, but on Dec. 11, a status conference was held in which Santiago-Vasques’ bond was addressed.
During that appearance, Santiago-Vazques’s bond was reduced from a $100,000 cash bond to a $10,000 cash bond and $90,000 signature bond, online records show. On Dec. 21, the cash bond was posted and Santiago was released from jail.
