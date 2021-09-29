Case delayed until lawyer is found to represent man accused of killing Becky Rannow

RACINE — The ongoing shortage of attorneys will delay a prominent homicide case.
Montreal Greer, 39, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in the Aug. 12 shooting death of Rebecca “Becky” Rannow.
On Wednesday, Greer made his first appearance in court — since the day he was charged — for a preliminary hearing. However, as he does not yet have an attorney, the hearing was postponed.
A status hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 27.
Cash bond has been set at $1 million.
Allegations
Criminal charges state that Greer is Rannow’s former roommate. Police allege that Greer went to Rannow’s home before dawn on Aug. 12 and shot her multiple times, killing her. After Rannow was killed, Greer allegedly took a PlayStation 4 video game console from her home. Rannow, 41, had been a bartender and before that a day care director.
Attorney shortage
In all criminal cases the accused has a constitutional right to be represented by an attorney, and the case will not proceed until the accused has one.
Racine County has been plagued by a shortage of legal representation in comparison to its crime levels.
Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch told the defendant it could take weeks before a lawyer is appointed to take his case.
However, it could also take longer still due to several factors, including a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in crime in 2021.
Greer requested and was granted the ability to use what is called a county attorney. A county attorney is one who is in private practice but will represent indigent defendants for a reduced fee.
A county attorney will cost a defendant $100 per month which will later be part of the court fees, unlike court-appointed attorneys who are usually free to those who cannot afford them.
Rudebusch said both the court and the Office of the State Public Defender will continue to search for an attorney for him.
Should he ultimately be appointed a county attorney, Greer will have three months, then he would have to start paying $10 per month for that service.
Wide issue
The shortage of attorneys is not unique to Racine, nor is it a recent problem.
In January 2019, six people filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin claiming they languished in county jails due to the delays in obtaining counsel.
The plaintiffs alleged indigent defendants could sit “in county jails between 47 and 75 days before a public defender is appointed to represent them.”