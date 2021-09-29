Case delayed until lawyer is found to represent man accused of killing Becky Rannow

Attorney shortage

In all criminal cases the accused has a constitutional right to be represented by an attorney, and the case will not proceed until the accused has one.

Racine County has been plagued by a shortage of legal representation in comparison to its crime levels.

Court Commissioner Alice Rudebusch told the defendant it could take weeks before a lawyer is appointed to take his case.

However, it could also take longer still due to several factors, including a backlog of cases caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and an uptick in crime in 2021.

Greer requested and was granted the ability to use what is called a county attorney. A county attorney is one who is in private practice but will represent indigent defendants for a reduced fee.

A county attorney will cost a defendant $100 per month which will later be part of the court fees, unlike court-appointed attorneys who are usually free to those who cannot afford them.