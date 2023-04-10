RACINE — A caretaker of a blind and handicapped woman has been accused of making more than $1,200 in fraudulent purchases using the woman’s debit card.

Destiny F. Boner, 25, of the 5000 block of Shirley Avenue, Mount Pleasant, was charged with one felony count of unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information or documents, and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to a criminal complaint, at 2:48 p.m. Aug. 29, an officer was sent to a residence on Deepwood Drive in response to a fraud complaint.

The officer spoke to a woman who reportedly said that one of her caregivers, Boner, was using her debit card. The woman is legally blind, in a wheelchair and requires round-the-clock care.

On June 27, a transaction was completed using the woman’s debit card for $52.94 at the Racine County Jail. On July 9, another transaction for $109.88 was completed at the jail.

According to the complaint, during a telephone conversation with her boyfriend, who is an inmate at the jail, Boner was told to talk to a man so that he could be sent an iCare snack package using the woman’s card.

The investigation also determined that $1,294.05 in Doordash purchases were made using the woman’s card, and those purchases reportedly were traced to Boner through the email used for the orders.

Boner was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

