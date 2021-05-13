'Careless use of fireworks' blamed for fire in two-family Racine home on Thursday afternoon

RACINE — "Careless use of fireworks" was the cause of a Thursday afternoon fire on the 1000 block of Blake Avenue, the Racine Fire Department is reporting.

According to the RFD, firefighters responded to a two-family home at about 2:17 p.m. Thursday where flames could be seen coming out of the roof's east side.

"The fire was extinguished quickly," a release stated, adding that there was approximately $5,000 worth of structural damage. "No injuries were reported."

Two women and five children got out of the lower residence before firefighters arrived, and the upper residence was unoccupied at the time, firefighters said.

"Firstly, fireworks should not be used by children unless they are under adult supervision," the RFD advised. "Furthermore, you should know the fireworks that you are using, have water that is ready nor should (the fireworks) be illegal or homemade. If you decide to use fireworks this summer, your actions should be guided by your local and state guidelines. Fireworks are fun but they can also very dangerous. Let’s all be careful."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0