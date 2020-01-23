You are the owner of this article.
Care worker accused of taking assisted living resident's credit cards, had previous convictions
Care worker accused of taking assisted living resident's credit cards, had previous convictions

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman previously convicted of snatching an 88-year-old woman’s purse is now charged for stealing credit cards from an assisted living resident’s wallet at the home where she was working. 

Dailanique N. Jones, 23, of the 100 block of Main Street, is charged with felony personal identification theft as a repeat offender and misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaints:

A resident of Open Arms Assisted Living, 3725 Sherrie Lane, reported to police on Oct. 10 that two of his credit cards had been stolen after calling his bank to check the accounts and noticing discrepancies.

He found that four transactions were made from Oct. 5-7 on one of the cards at Walmart, totaling $314.

The resident confirmed that the charges were made through the curbside pick-up service at the Walmart on Oakes Road. This service requires the presentation of identification, and Walmart employees informed him that Jones made the transactions.  

Jones was working for Open Arms at the time.

On the second card, transactions totaling $130 were made from Oct. 3-7 at McDonald’s, Walmart and DoorDash.

The owner of Open Arms contacted Jones about the theft, and Jones allegedly admitted to taking the card from the resident’s wallet and using them to buy presents for her children’s birthday.

Jones was convicted in Racine in 2017 of theft of movable property, after she took a purse that was hanging on the handles of an elderly woman’s walker.

Jones was also convicted in Racine in 2016 misdemeanor retail theft, and three counts of misappropriation of identification information to obtain money.

A cash bond of $100 and a signature bond of $4,500 were set for Jones in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. She remained in custody at the County Jail as of Thursday afternoon.

A preliminary hearing is set for 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 6 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

