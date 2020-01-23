Care worker accused of taking assisted living resident's credit cards, had previous convictions

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman previously convicted of snatching an 88-year-old woman’s purse is now charged for stealing credit cards from an assisted living resident’s wallet at the home where she was working.

Dailanique N. Jones, 23, of the 100 block of Main Street, is charged with felony personal identification theft as a repeat offender and misdemeanor theft.

According to the criminal complaints:

A resident of Open Arms Assisted Living, 3725 Sherrie Lane, reported to police on Oct. 10 that two of his credit cards had been stolen after calling his bank to check the accounts and noticing discrepancies.

He found that four transactions were made from Oct. 5-7 on one of the cards at Walmart, totaling $314.

The resident confirmed that the charges were made through the curbside pick-up service at the Walmart on Oakes Road. This service requires the presentation of identification, and Walmart employees informed him that Jones made the transactions.

Jones was working for Open Arms at the time.

On the second card, transactions totaling $130 were made from Oct. 3-7 at McDonald’s, Walmart and DoorDash.