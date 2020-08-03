You have permission to edit this article.
Car vs. utility pole crash Monday evening diverts traffic on Douglas Avenue
A car vs. utility pole on Douglas Avenue between Melvin and Kingston avenues diverted traffic after 5 p.m. Monday.

 Eric Johnson

RACINE — At around 5:30 p.m. Monday, a car vs. utility pole crash occurred on Douglas Avenue between Melvin and Kingston avenues, forcing traffic in both directions to detour.

Both the Racine Police Department and Racine Fire Department responded to the scene.

This story may be updated.

