Emergency crews responded Wednesday afternoon to Willow Road for a car versus dump truck crash. The car reportedly drove into the parked dump truck. A teen passenger was taken to the hospital. 

 RICARDO TORRES, ricardo.torres@journaltimes.com

STURTEVANT — A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car hit a parked dump truck, according to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke. 

The call came in around 1:47 p.m. about a crash in the 3100 block of Willow Road, south of Highway 11.

A car was traveling north on Willow Road and swerved and hit a parked dump truck, according to Marschke. 

There were two occupants in the car. The driver was a 19-year-old man and the passenger was a 16-year-old female. The female was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. 

The 19-year-old is going to be receiving some citations, including driving without a license, according to police. He was walking around at the scene following the crash. 

Police are still investigating what led to the crash. South Shore Fire Department responded along with Sturtevant Police. 

