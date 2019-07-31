STURTEVANT — A 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after a car hit a parked dump truck, according to Sturtevant Police Chief Sean Marschke.
The call came in around 1:47 p.m. about a crash in the 3100 block of Willow Road, south of Highway 11.
A car was traveling north on Willow Road and swerved and hit a parked dump truck, according to Marschke.
There were two occupants in the car. The driver was a 19-year-old man and the passenger was a 16-year-old female. The female was transported by ambulance to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.
The 19-year-old is going to be receiving some citations, including driving without a license, according to police. He was walking around at the scene following the crash.
Police are still investigating what led to the crash. South Shore Fire Department responded along with Sturtevant Police.
Today's mugshots: July 31
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dalon T. Albritton
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Dalon T. Albritton, 1200 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Casey L. Gibson
Casey L. Gibson, 2800 block of Glendale Avenue, Racine, manufacture/deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school, imitation of controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
Jesse J. Kruzinski
Jesse J. Kruzinski, 300 block of North Wisconsin Street, Burlington, possession of child pornography, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Aric C. Langley
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Aric C. Langley, 4300 block of Coachlight Drive, Racine, substantial battery.
Jaylin I. Rivera
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jaylin I. Rivera, 2100 block of Lawn Street, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Marilyn A. Burgess
Marilyn A. Burgess, 1100 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon.
Shyanna R. Duhame
Shyanna R. Duhame, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roy G. Dunbar Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Roy G. Dunbar Jr., Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Nathaniel P. George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P. George, 2100 block of Delaware Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Kevin S. Manning
Kevin S. Manning, 3300 block of Kentucky Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Mack A. Williams
Mack A. Williams, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.