Car thefts rising in Racine County as people leave vehicles running to heat up, then head inside to stay warm

RACINE — Local police agencies are reporting a rash of car thefts from motorists who left their vehicles to warm up unattended during cold weather.

Racine Police Sgt. Joe Spaulding said about five or six motorists have seen their vehicles stolen in the past week or so, about one theft a day.

“There’s been a lot of them,” Spaulding said.

Police in Caledonia also reported a recent vehicle theft, as motorists in southeastern Wisconsin increasingly leave their cars or trucks unattended outside while warming up as temperatures go down.

Caledonia Deputy Police Chief Shawn Engleman said his department is reminding motorists that warming up their cars in this manner is an invitation to thievery.

“That’s what thieves look for — they look for the easy one,” Engleman said.

Technically, police could issue motorists a citation under a state law that makes it illegal to leave a vehicle running unattended. Rather than a focus on enforcing that law, police officials want to help motorists protect themselves by recognizing the risks of waiting inside to stay warm as their vehicles are running outside.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}