Car thefts rising in Racine County as people leave vehicles running to heat up, then head inside to stay warm

RACINE — Local police agencies are reporting a rash of car thefts from motorists who left their vehicles to warm up unattended during cold weather.
Racine Police Sgt. Joe Spaulding said about five or six motorists have seen their vehicles stolen in the past week or so, about one theft a day.
“There’s been a lot of them,” Spaulding said.
Police in Caledonia also reported a recent vehicle theft, as motorists in southeastern Wisconsin increasingly leave their cars or trucks unattended outside while warming up as temperatures go down.
Caledonia Deputy Police Chief Shawn Engleman said his department is reminding motorists that warming up their cars in this manner is an invitation to thievery.
“That’s what thieves look for — they look for the easy one,” Engleman said.
Technically, police could issue motorists a citation under a state law that makes it illegal to leave a vehicle running unattended. Rather than a focus on enforcing that law, police officials want to help motorists protect themselves by recognizing the risks of waiting inside to stay warm as their vehicles are running outside.
Even if thieves do not steal the entire car, Burlington Police Sgt. Jeremy Krusemark said, they are more likely to snatch a purse or other belongings from inside an unattended vehicle.
A running car, left alone, draws attention from would-be thieves, Krusemark said.
“A person might look around: ‘Oh, an opportunity. Let’s take it,’ “ he said.
Burlington has not recorded any such thefts yet this season. But unattended vehicles left running are an issue when the cold arrives and owners decide they do not want to sit inside a cold car.
Spaulding said Racine has seen a spike in vehicle thefts among unattended running cars. Some of the stolen cars have later turned up damaged, as the thieves drive erratically, then flee after crashing in hit-and-run collisions.
Spaulding said he joins other police officials in cautioning car owners about the risk.
“It’s not just a warning,” he said. “It’s definitely happening.”