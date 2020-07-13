Car nearly hits Yorkville family in their pool after passenger allegedly forces it off the road

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

YORKVILLE — A Union Grove man allegedly forced the car he was a passenger in off the road after getting into an argument about his drug use with the driver. The car then nearly struck a family in their pool.

Patrick Rogers, 37, of the 900 block of Center Street, is charged with two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, a count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, possession of marijuana and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, the victim was driving in her car with Rogers and the two were reportedly arguing over his continued use of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy. Rogers then grabbed the wheel and jerked it hard enough to cause the car to go off the road in the 15000 block of Durand Avenue in Yorkville.

After the incident, deputies saw Rogers hiding something behind the victim in the backseat. Deputies later found a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The victim said that she had no idea there was marijuana in the car.