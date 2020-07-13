Car nearly hits Union Grove family in their pool after passenger forces it off the road

UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man allegedly forced the car he was a passenger in off the road after getting into an argument about his drug use with the driver. The car nearly struck a family in their pool.
Patrick Rogers, 37, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, possession of marijuana and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Thursday, the victim was driving in her car with Rogers and the two were arguing over his continued use of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy. Rogers then grabbed the wheel and jerked it hard enough to cause the car to go off the road in the 15000 block of Durand Avenue.
After the incident, officers saw Rogers messing around with something behind the victim in the backseat. Deputies later found a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The victim said that she had no idea there was marijuana in the car.
Deputies could see where the vehicle left the road, crossing the oncoming traffic lane, before travelling into the ditch and grass leaving 250 feet of tracks. Both driver's side tires were flat and off of their rims. Witnesses gave a statement indicating that the car came within 20 feet of striking their family in their pool in front of their home.
As of Monday morning, Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Today's mugshots: July 13
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Debra Jane Anderson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Debra Jane Anderson, 2900 block of 4 Mile Road, Racine, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram).
Shabrina L Carter
Shabrina L Carter, 2600 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500), felony bail jumping, retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), possession of drug paraphernalia, attempt robbery with use of force.
Glenn E Conroy Jr.
Glenn E Conroy Jr., 200 block of West Chestnut Street, attempt arson of building, first degree recklessly endangering safety.
Gregory A Dawson Jr.
Gregory A Dawson Jr., 2200 block of Lasalle Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Donnie D Gardner
Donnie (aka Deedee) D Gardner, 4200 South Circle Drive, Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Andrew Joseph Glass
Andrew Joseph Glass, 600 block of Meadow Lane, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kimyagtta D Goodson
Kimyagtta D Goodson, 2100 block of De Koven Avenue, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm by conduct which creates a high probability of great bodily harm, domestic abuse assessments). disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments).
Darryon C Griffin
Darryon C Griffin, 900 block of Marquette Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), stalking (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer).
McKayla E Henderson
McKayla E Henderson, 1000 block of Center Street, Racine, battery to a law enforcement officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Terry L Lagrone
Terry L Lagrone, Homeless, Racine, robbery with use of force, misdemeanor battery.
Patrick R Rogers
Patrick R Rogers, 900 block of Center Street, Union Grove, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), first degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of THC, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Demond L Seay
Demond (aka Demon) L Seay, 2000 block of Holmes Avenue, Racine, tampering with a global positioning system tracking device, attempting to flee or elude an officer, resisting an officer, possession of THC.
Jose A Serra Jr.
Jose (aka Jo Jo) A Serra Jr., 1500 block of Owen Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling.
Kevin L Skilling
Kevin L Skilling, Beloit, Wisconsin, substantial battery, disorderly conduct.
Lashaunda S Varner
Lashaunda S Varner, 2200 block of 16th Street, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent.
James E Veasley
James E Veasley, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, uttering a forgery, misdemeanor bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Sean E Walkington
Sean E Walkington, Trevor, Wisconsin, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Zita A Kripavicius
Zita A Kripavicius, 4000 block of Maryland Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Manuel G Ramirez
Manuel G Ramirez, 1200 block of Schiller Street, Racine, criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Kyale R Rowe
Kyale R Rowe, Janesville, Wisconsin, criminal damage to property, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Manuel Wilberto Salas
Manuel Wilberto Salas, 900 block of Superior Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.