Car nearly hits Union Grove family in their pool after passenger forces it off the road
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man allegedly forced the car he was a passenger in off the road after getting into an argument about his drug use with the driver. The car nearly struck a family in their pool.

Patrick Rogers, 37, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety, a count of disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, possession of marijuana and four counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Thursday, the victim was driving in her car with Rogers and the two were arguing over his continued use of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy. Rogers then grabbed the wheel and jerked it hard enough to cause the car to go off the road in the 15000 block of Durand Avenue. 

After the incident, officers saw Rogers messing around with something behind the victim in the backseat. Deputies later found a green leafy substance that tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana. The victim said that she had no idea there was marijuana in the car.

Deputies could see where the vehicle left the road, crossing the oncoming traffic lane, before travelling into the ditch and grass leaving 250 feet of tracks. Both driver's side tires were flat and off of their rims. Witnesses gave a statement indicating that the car came within 20 feet of striking their family in their pool in front of their home.

As of Monday morning, Rogers remained in custody at the Racine County Jail under a $5,000 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for Aug. 5 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

