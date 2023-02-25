CALEDONIA — A car flipped over four times during a chase in which the driver allegedly was trying to flee from the police.

Bernard Carpenter, 61, of Milwaukee, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and misdemeanor counts of failure to install ignition interlock device and operate motor vehicle while revoked.

According to a criminal complaint, at 3:26 p.m. Monday, a deputy was traveling on Interstate 94 toward Highway G when he saw a white Ford Escort with an excessively tinted window.

The driver of the Escort exited onto the southbound Highway G ramp and the deputy activated his lights.

The driver reportedly disregarded a stop sign and accelerated away.

According to the complaint, the driver performed a series of evasive maneuvers, including driving into on-coming traffic and reaching speeds of 107 mph.

When the driver turned after allegedly failing to stop at another stop sign, the Escort flipped over four times before landing on its roof.

A woman was seen crawling out from the passenger side window, followed by the driver, who was identified as Carpenter.

According to the complaint, the woman said she told Carpenter to stop the car and after the crash, she said he told her to tell officers she was driving.

The woman reportedly said she feared for her life and thought she was going to die.

At the hospital, Carpenter allegedly said he fled because he had a revoked driver’s license, and claimed the woman encouraged him to flee.

The owner of the land where the Escort crashed told deputies that damage to a fence would cost $400-$500 to repair.

Carpenter was given a $1,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Feb. 21, 2023 Today's mugshots: Feb. 21 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Edward Wayne Carman Edward (aka Edward Love) Wayne Carman, 6800 block of Beech Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer). Douglas R. Barrow Douglas (aka Ryan Jackson) R. Barrow, 3700 block of Sovereign Drive, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of THC. Bernard Carpenter Bernard Carpenter, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attempting to flee or elude an officer, first degree recklessly endangering safety, second degree recklessly endangering safety, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Carlos A. Colon Sr. NO PHOTO AVAILABLE Carlos A. Colon Sr., 7100 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, battery to a law enforcement officer, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), obtain prescription drug with fraud, resisting an officer. Anthony M. Pietsch Anthony M. Pietsch, 6300 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Matthew T. Shepherd Matthew T. Shepherd, Rutledge, Tennessee, obstructing an officer. Amy R. Woodward Amy R. Woodward, 1300 block of Summit Avenue, Racine, uttering a forgery, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer. Ryan Christopher Kyburz Ryan Christopher Kyburz, Eagle, Wisconsin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance.