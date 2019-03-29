CALEDONIA — A vehicle ended up on the railroad tracks Wednesday following a two-vehicle crash involving a dump truck and car, causing traffic to backup.
At 6:43 a.m. Wednesday, Caledonia Police responded to the crash in the 11400 block of Highway G, according to Caledonia Police Captain Brian Wall. No one was injured.
Initial investigation revealed that the car may have failed to yield the right-of-way of the dump truck. The two vehicles collided, with the car ending up on the railroad tracks. Trains were stopped in both directions as a precaution.
As a result, traffic backed up due to trains blocking the crossings at Highway K, Spring Street and Old Spring Street, Wall said.
