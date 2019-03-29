Try 3 months for $3

CALEDONIA — A vehicle ended up on the railroad tracks Friday following a two-vehicle collision involving a dump truck and car, causing traffic to backup. 

At 6:43 a.m. Friday, Caledonia Police responded to the crash in the 11400 block of Highway G, according to Caledonia Police Captain Brian Wall. No one was injured. 

Initial investigation revealed that the car may have failed to yield the right-of-way to the dump truck. The vehicles collided, with the car ending up on the railroad tracks. Trains were stopped in both directions as a precaution.

As a result, traffic backed up due to trains blocking the crossings at Highway K, Spring Street and Old Spring Street, Wall said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

Load comments