RACINE — James “Prince Cujo” Rolle, 61, 2400 block of Thor Avenue, has been arrested and is facing a fourth drunken driving charge after allegedly driving a vehicle into a house near his home Saturday night.
According to the criminal complaint:
Upon arriving at the scene on the 2300 block of Mohr Avenue at 10:20 p.m., a City of Racine police officer reported seeing a vehicle that had come to rest on the front porch of a home.
Upon contacting Rolle, who was identified as the driver of the vehicle, the officer said the 61-year-old was “swaying back and forth and unable to maintain his balance ... (had) the odor of intoxicants emanating from his breath ... and he had red bloodshot eyes.”
When asked if he’d had anything to drink, Rolle’s speech was reportedly so slurred that the officer was not able to understand him, although it was later gathered that Rolle admitted to drinking four beers.
Rolle agreed to field sobriety tests, but the tests were reportedly not completed because they were “not possible for his safety due to the danger of falling and injuring himself,” the complaint states.
Rolle was arrested and agreed to having a blood sample drawn, the results of which had not been released as of Monday afternoon.
If convicted, this will be Rolle’s first operating while intoxicated conviction since 2003. He had two other convictions in 1990 and 2001.
Rolle also has past felony convictions for burglary (1986), prohibited possession of a firearm (1990 and 2002), battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a short-barreled shotgun/rifle (1995), armed robbery (1997, in Chicago), carrying a concealed weapon (2006), and possession of a firearm by a felon (2008). He has also been incarcerated at least five times, most recently in 1999, according to the criminal complaint.
The fourth OWI charge that Rolle currently faces, with a general alcohol concentration enhancer, is a Class H felony and could lead to a $10,000 fine and/or six years in prison if he is found guilty.
Rolle’s initial court appearance is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
