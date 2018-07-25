CALEDONIA — A driver had to be extricated and airlifted to a regional hospital after a car crashed into a senior citizen’s home late Wednesday night.
Police and fire crews were dispatched at 10:37 p.m. Wednesday to St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, after a car driving westbound on Three Mile Road did not stop at the intersection of North Green Bay, proceeded through the grounds of St. Monica’s and crashed into the north side of the building.
Initial police radio reports indicated that the car was on fire and that police were trying to free the occupant while firefighters were still en route.
A further radio report indicated that smoke was present inside the building, but fire officials later reported that there was no fire in the building and St. Monica’s staff confirmed nobody in the building was injured.
Caledonia fire officials requested Flight for Life, the regional emergency trauma helicopter, to respond and it landed at 11:15 p.m. at nearby Batten International Airport to meet paramedics.
Police on scene said the driver was a male and that he appeared to be intoxicated. No condition about the driver was immediately available late Wednesday.
Sr. Angelica Summer, vice president of the Board of Directors at St. Monica’s, said it is the fifth time this year that a vehicle has crashed into the grounds at the nursing facility, but the first time a vehicle hit the building. The building did incur damage, fire officials reported, but the full extent was not known late Wednesday. Maintenance crews were being called to inspect the damage.
The South Shore Fire Department assisted Caledonia fire crews and police at the scene.
More information will be posted at journaltimes.com as it becomes available.
This is a beautiful senior facility. My prayers and thoughts are with them and all residents. Hoping the man who caused the accident survives and gets the help needed.
A flight for life ride costs something like $40k, betting this guy can hardly pay for new car and dui.
