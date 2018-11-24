RACINE — Racine Police were investigating a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon that ended with a vehicle being abandoned.
Racine Police received reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. A vehicle with bullet holes in it that was reportedly involved in the incident was found abandoned at the intersection of 12th Street and Harbinger Avenue, near where the shots were reported.
“There are no injuries that we’re aware of,” said Racine Police Sgt. Mike Mahnke.
Police had no more information as of Saturday afternoon, and Mahnke said the investigation was ongoing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.