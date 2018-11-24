Try 3 months for $3
Racine Police Department
Journal Times file photo

RACINE — Racine Police were investigating a shots-fired incident Saturday afternoon that ended with a vehicle being abandoned.

Racine Police received reports of shots fired in the 1300 block of Terrace Avenue at 3:20 p.m. on Saturday. A vehicle with bullet holes in it that was reportedly involved in the incident was found abandoned at the intersection of 12th Street and Harbinger Avenue, near where the shots were reported.

“There are no injuries that we’re aware of,” said Racine Police Sgt. Mike Mahnke.

Police had no more information as of Saturday afternoon, and Mahnke said the investigation was ongoing.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers cops, crime and the west-end communities. She's a lover of cats, dance and Harry Potter. Before moving to the Racine area she worked at small papers in Indiana, Illinois and Nebraska.

Load comments