Can men with history of domestic violence against women be denied jobs working with women?

However, according to LIRC in the case of Cree Inc. v. LIRC, “the fact that there are female employees in the plant with whom the complainant could potentially become involved in a personal relationship that might end badly is a scenario requiring a high degree of speculation and conjecture, and one that goes well beyond any reasonable concern about job-related conduct.

“Moreover, the ability to meet females and form personal relationships with them is not a circumstance unique to the job at issue, but describes virtually any employment situation in which female workers might be present.

LIRC further asserted that Cree failed to provide enough evidence “to suggest that he would be working closely with female employees. While the record indicates that the job would entail occasional trade show travel, the evidence does not establish that the complainant would be traveling with females on business trips, and there is no basis to conclude that he would be sharing cars, staying at the same hotels, or socializing with females in the course of his business travel.”

Cree appealed LIRC’s decision to the Racine County Circuit Court. The case landed in front of Judge Michael Piontek, who found in Cree’s favor.

The case then moved on to the Wisconsin Court of Appeals.