RACINE — A campaign to remove Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson from office is underway, following her decision, released Wednesday, not to charge Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese in the fatal shooting of Ty’ Rese West on June 15.
According to the declaration of recall posted online by Michael Burmeister, of Racine, 21,960 signatures would be necessary to initiate a recall election — or slightly more than 10% of the county’s cumulative population.
Burmeister plans to file the recall paperwork Friday through the group “Campaign for Confident Justice,” which was formed Thursday.
Burmeister told The Journal Times that the Campaign for Confident Justice “seeks to end the corruption in the city and county of Racine … through the official methods available to us as citizens.”
He plans to have circulators seeking signatures for the petition as soon as Saturday, during the Party on the Pavement event Downtown.
The declaration of recall states that “should a DA ever fail to live up to their duties and go on to become a force against the rights of the people, it is the unalienable right of the people to use whatever legitimate and peaceful means are necessary to remove that DA from office.
“We believe that the current District Attorney of Racine County, Tricia Hanson, has failed to live up to her duties, becoming a force against the rights of the people for which she was sworn in to fight, and therefore, it is our unalienable right to use whatever legitimate and peaceful means are necessary to remove her from office.”
In addition to the decision not to charge Giese, the declaration claims that there have been “repeated injuries and injustice” committed by Hanson, including allegations of cover-ups and “gross dishonesty” regarding the failed Machinery Row project, dismissal of charges against a convicted child abuser because he’d been disruptive in jail, not prosecuting a prior DA for operating while intoxicated, and not charging two Racine Police officers in the fatal shooting of Donte Shannon on Jan. 17, 2018.
The deadline to collect signatures, according to the declaration, would be 5 p.m. on Nov. 18.
Hanson was elected in November 2016, defeating Democrat Tom Binger 51,074 votes to 36,988. Her current term is scheduled to end in January 2021.
BELOW, READ THE DECLARATION OF RECALL IN FULL:
We, the people of the Campaign for Confident Justice, do this day issue this Declaration to Racine County District Attorney Patricia Hanson, and to the entire populace of the County of Racine, to clarify the Purposes and Goals of said Campaign.
We recognize that to ensure the protection of the innocent and the punishment of the guilty, the Justice Department of counties appoint a District Attorney (and those of states and nations an Attorney General). As said DA represents “The People” when prosecuting criminal cases, we hold that their powers are derived from the consent of said People, as all who govern in a free society derive their powers from the consent of the governed. Therefore, should a DA ever fail to live up to their duties and go on to become a force against the rights of the people, it is the unalienable right of the people to use whatever legitimate and peaceful means are necessary to remove that DA from office.
We believe that the current District Attorney of Racine County, Tricia Hanson, has failed to live up to her duties, becoming a force against the rights of the people for which she was sworn in to fight, and therefore, it is our unalienable right to use whatever legitimate and peaceful means are necessary to remove her from office.
We do not take this course of action lightly, as elected officials should not be removed from office before the end of their term for mild or impermanent reasons. However, when said elected official has displayed a history of apathy, bias and corruption, demonstrating a blatant disregard for the God-given freedoms of the people they represent, it is right, just and our duty to remove said official from the office to which they were elected as soon as possible, by the means afforded to us by our State Government.
The history of the present District Attorney of Racine County is of repeated injuries and injustice upon the residents of said County, benefiting few people besides you, Ms. District Attorney, and those you hold in favor.
You have, along with various other elected officials, covered up for the financial irregularities and gross dishonesty of Machinery Row, refusing to even consider investigating any misdeeds in its planning.
You have dismissed thirteen criminal charges against a convicted child abuser solely because he was a troublesome inmate at the County Jail, refused to even consider prosecuting your predecessor Rich Chaipete for his drunk driving, and have allowed numerous other defendants to avoid justice because of mismanagement on your part.
You have saved said hawkish prosecution tactics for those expressing their anger over your previous decisions (although exercising very poor judgement by possible ambigiuous threats) on Facebook.
Worst of all, in the two highest-profile cases regarding young black men being shot and killed by police in Racine history (those involving Donte Shannon and Tyrese West), you have refused the release of body camera footage, protracted the investigations as long as you possibly could, and then ultimately declined to file any charges whatsoever against the officers who killed them, in spite of plentiful evidence in both cases pointing to their misconduct.
We, the Campaign for Confident Justice, do therefore, in the name and by the authority of the people of Racine County, solemnly publish and declare our intentions to begin this procedure to recall you from office, to gather the 21,960 signatures necessary before 5:00 PM on Monday, November 18, 2019, to back your opponents in the ensuing campaigns (both primary and general election), and to vote on Election Day to have you removed from office and replaced by a District Attorney who is fit for the job and will be earnest and diligent in protecting the rights of the People of Racine County.
To these goals we pledge our lives, our property, and our honor.
-Michael Burmeister, City of Racine
White noise, non starter.
How many do we need signed to Re-call the dumpty Mayor??
Thank you!
What a load! If sheiBmesiter got his nose bent out of shape with all the thing Hanson has done, why did he wait until now to start the petition. The truth is he didn't. They are just a ruse to justify what he really has his nose bent out of shape for: The DA coming to the lawful and correct decision yesterday. Phony indignation at its finest.
I knew that it wasn't smart to ride a bike without a light at night - and through Google learned that it is also against WI State Statute, 347.489, and the penalty is may be required to forfeit not less than $10 nor more than $200. It's not being shot 3 times and killed. The Officer could have chosen to confiscate the bicycle and let Tyrese go - it certainly would be the wiser choice if the Police want to be considered as a positive part of the Community - and not killers to be feared. Truth be - for Minorities in Racine County - a minor offense leads to a chase, gun violence and death too many times.
As for the claim that Tyrese's fingerprints were alleged to be found at a crime scene - where then was the warrant for his arrest? No warrant means he wasn't suspect - but Trish had to throw that out there. So let me ask you Trish - provide some specific evidence - not hearsay. And let me remind you Trish - when your opponent, Thomas Binger questioned you about Rich Chiapetes Arrest YOU claimed you couldn't get access - but somehow a lowly member of the public like me was able to obtain a copy.
Trish Hanson - I'm calling your integrity into question - because I don't believe you.
As for the Officer not being able to turn his video camera on - it is possible - and it is also possible that it is a coverup to protect Racine County and MTP for a huge lawsuit. As for all the Officers having their body cameras as Eric Giese described what happened - well sure makes it convenient for every Officer to share the same memory and preserves that memory for Eric Giese so he doesn't trip up and possibly provide different testimony at a later date. It may not be exactly murder - but it is excessive force.
It is amazing the amount of White Privilege in this Community. Former DA Rich Chiapete committed numerous crimes and offenses, along with his wife (who was never charged) and got away with 3 Municipal Ordinance tickets issued by City of Racine Attorney Robert Weber – who is now the Municipal Judge. As for criminal activity at Racine City Hall - former Mayor John Dickert claimed to have fired an Embezzler - so where is the Police Report and Court Records? When will Racine Police Chief Art Howell provide an update on the Embezzler fired by Former Mayor John Dickert? Curt Johnson was allowed to move the victim out of State, who was then never extradidated back to Wisconsin to provide her testimony. And didn’t Circuit Court Judge Gerald Pateck “The Home Court Advantage” claim that Dickert was acting as Mayor while campaigning for Mayor on WRJN – sticking taxpayers with his $100,000 legal bill?
Anyone who believes that "Tyrese got what he deserved" is at the least, mentally ill.
Trish Hanson is unsuitable to serve as Racine County DA and needs to be recalled.
Unbelievable. Apparently you have no clue nor do you care about the law. And to throw race into this is just wrong. Just sad that you have to go that way instead of facts. All Lives Matter! Oh yeah, this try for a recall is a joke.
This is the 13th count them, THIRTEEN story the jt has run the same funeral pictures ad nauseam. This bias of this rag is starting to stink!
"This bias of this rag is starting to stink!".........But look on the bright side. Did you get the massive subscription increase???? I guess that is so they can give you box scores 1 or 2 days late!!
"Machinery Row"-----This just might get interesting.
