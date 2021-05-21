Cambria man charged in hit and run, told officers he had been drinking

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Cambria man has been charged in a hit and run and told officers he had been drinking.

Jordan P. Silvani, 39, was charged with felony counts of hit and run causing injury and operating while intoxicated causing injury.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, an officer arrived at South Green Bay Road and Washington Avenue for an accident.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke the victim who said she was waiting at the red light when a maroon truck slammed into her at a speed of around 70mph and pushed her into the furthest left lane. After the truck hit her, it continued west, then stopped before continuing again. The victim was taken to the hospital for neck and arm injuries.

Officers located the truck in the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 5625 Washington Ave. The driver was identified as Silvani and he was waving to officers. He said that he was involved in an accident and was drinking alcohol before the incident. A blood draw was conducted at the hospital and Silvani was given his 3rd OWI.