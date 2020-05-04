Caledonia's new police chief says his skills will 'align well' with department's needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department has a new police chief.

Chief Christopher Botsch started as Caledonia's top law enforcement officer on Monday.

“Today is my very first day. I’m just getting acclimated and trying to meet everyone within the department and others within the village," Botsch said over the phone Monday. “When I did my research on the department … it seems as if my skill set would align well with the challenges and opportunities here with the Caledonia Police Department."

Botsch, who was raised in St. Francis, has a wide ranging skill set developed over more than 20 years of law enforcement experience with the West Allis Police Department. There, he served as a patrol officer, SWAT operator, investigator, captain of administration, captain of the criminal investigations bureau, deputy chief of the support services division and deputy chief of operations.

Botsch said the things he is best at are “building relationships, working with people and finding common ground with others.”

Daniel Reilly, the prior chief, served his last day on Friday before retirement. He plans to become a private investigator.