RACINE — A Caledonia woman appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty for her alleged role in the February overdose death of a Racine man.

Jana L. Mehevic, 30, of the 3600 block of River Bend Drive, is charged with four felonies — first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of manufacture/delivery of cocaine, less than one gram, and delivery of schedule I or II narcotics — all charges as a party to a crime.

In addition to entering a not guilty plea to each of the charges, Mehevic’s attorney also asked for a modification to her cash bond, which is currently set at $10,000. The motion was denied.

Mehevic has been in custody since July 26, online records show.

February overdose death

According to the criminal complaint, on Feb. 18, Racine police were dispatched to a residence on the 900 block of William Street and found a man on the second floor unconscious. Attempts to revive the man were unsuccessful.

Near the body, authorities found an uncapped needle, a glass pipe, a paper bag containing a “white powdery rock-like substance” and a cell phone. They also found a blue rubberized “tie-off,” a spoon, a small tea light candle, a piece of cotton and a screwdriver.

An autopsy performed on Feb. 19 indicated that the man’s death was caused by an “acute mixed drug intoxication of cocaine and fentanyl.”

According to cell phone records obtained by police, the victim exchanged text messages with Mehevic about purchasing drugs in Milwaukee. Mehevic went with Matthew J. Halkowitz, of the 3400 block of North Main Street, Racine, to Milwaukee to purchase the drugs.

Mehevic admitted she goes to Milwaukee to buy drugs for herself. Mehevic said she and Halkowitz, 36, bought crack cocaine twice for the victim on Feb. 17.

Police interviewed Halkowitz, who admitted to giving the victim crack but said the victim asked him and Mehevic to get more crack, which he and Mehevic did. Police believe the drugs Mehevic and Halkowitz delivered to the victim are what caused his death.

Halkowitz faces the same charges as Mehevic in connection to the man’s death. On July 27, Halkowitz appeared in court and also pleaded not guilty.

For the first-degree reckless homicide charge, both Mehevic and Halkowitz face a maximum sentence of up to 40 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $100,000.

Halkowitz’s next appearance is set for Sept. 17 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. Mehevic’s next appearance is set for Oct. 5.

