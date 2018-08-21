CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman is facing charges after she reportedly shot and killed an unattended dog in a field.
Heather C. Foreman-Urick, 30, of the 8700 block of Nicholson Road, is charged with felony mistreatment of animals and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
On June 14, a man dropped his dog off in a field in the 7800 block of West River Road in Caledonia, because he was possibly being evicted from his residence because his dog was causing damage. He left the animal with food and water and intended to return a few days later.
Later on June 14, a witness saw the dog in the field and reported the dog was playing by itself and not aggressive. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day, the witness saw a woman, later identified as Foreman-Urick, who was driving a West Allis Fire Department SUV.
She stopped and tried unsuccessfully to catch the dog. After asking the witness if the dog belonged to him, Foreman-Urick said she would return after she dropped off her daughter.
A few minutes later, she returned. The witness said Foreman-Urick mentioned being bitten by a pit bull when she was young and said the dog in the field was aggressive towards her.
Foreman-Urick asked the witness to shoot the dog, and he refused. She then asked for a gun. Believing that Foreman-Urick was acting in an official capacity, the witness provided her with a gun. She then walked into the field and shot the dog.
When the dog's owner returned a day or two later, he found the dog was dead and had been shot twice. Although he originally denied being the dog's owner, he later told officers why he left the dog and said the dog was "very friendly."
A Caledonia Police officer identified Foreman-Urick as the dog's shooter because she is known to drive a decommissioned West Allis fire truck.
On June 17, officers tried speaking with Foreman-Urick about the incident as she was exiting a restaurant. She replied: "Didn't happen."
During her initial appearance Tuesday, a signature bond was set for $3,000, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin.
This woman is a sicko! Lock her up!!
Enough with the slaps on the wrists!
How is the witness not charged with negligent use of a weapon, or accessory? You don't hand over your gun to anyone, especially when the shooter tells you to shoot and kill, then asks for the weapon?
Our county AG and politics, again.....
This is her favorite quote.
There comes a point in your life when you realize:
Who matters,
Who never did,
Who won’t anymore,
And who always will.
So, don’t worry about people from your past, there’s a reason why they didn’t make it to your future.”
― Adam Lindsay Gordon
I guess the dog didn't see her coming. Hopefully, the rest of us will, from now, on.
This is how fascist children behave. Congrats. Hopefully your daughter isn't like you.
I'm the father of her youngest daughter and I can assure you she's the sweetest little girl in the world and loves people and animals alike. They always talk about the "sins of the father " but in this case the sins of the mother should not be visited upon the child. I've been fighting for my little girl for years and no one would ever listen to me when I told them this kind of behavior would happen but if she can do this to a dog just think of the horrible things she's done to her children.
Get that kid away, asap! This lady should, also, be allowed to possess a firearm legally.
