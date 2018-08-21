Subscribe for 17¢ / day

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia woman is facing charges after she reportedly shot and killed an unattended dog in a field. 

Heather C. Foreman-Urick, 30, of the 8700 block of Nicholson Road, is charged with felony mistreatment of animals and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint: 

On June 14, a man dropped his dog off in a field in the 7800 block of West River Road in Caledonia, because he was possibly being evicted from his residence because his dog was causing damage. He left the animal with food and water and intended to return a few days later. 

Later on June 14, a witness saw the dog in the field and reported the dog was playing by itself and not aggressive. Between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. that day, the witness saw a woman, later identified as Foreman-Urick, who was driving a West Allis Fire Department SUV.

She stopped and tried unsuccessfully to catch the dog. After asking the witness if the dog belonged to him, Foreman-Urick said she would return after she dropped off her daughter.

A few minutes later, she returned. The witness said Foreman-Urick mentioned being bitten by a pit bull when she was young and said the dog in the field was aggressive towards her.

Foreman-Urick asked the witness to shoot the dog, and he refused. She then asked for a gun. Believing that Foreman-Urick was acting in an official capacity, the witness provided her with a gun. She then walked into the field and shot the dog.

When the dog's owner returned a day or two later, he found the dog was dead and had been shot twice. Although he originally denied being the dog's owner, he later told officers why he left the dog and said the dog was "very friendly."

A Caledonia Police officer identified Foreman-Urick as the dog's shooter because she is known to drive a decommissioned West Allis fire truck. 

On June 17, officers tried speaking with Foreman-Urick about the incident as she was exiting a restaurant. She replied: "Didn't happen." 

During her initial appearance Tuesday, a signature bond was set for $3,000, online records show. A preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 30 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin.

