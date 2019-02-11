RACINE — A Caledonia woman was arrested Sunday and is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide for allegedly stabbing a man in the chest and slicing open one of his arms.
Andrea M. Flores, 30, of the 1300 block of Johnson Avenue, was being held in the Racine County Jail Monday on a $20,000 cash bond and facing up to 60 years behind bars if convicted of the felony charge.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Racine police officer responded Sunday to a home in the 900 block of Hayes Avenue for a reported stabbing. Dispatch had advised that the suspect, Flores, had left the scene in a black Toyota.
The officer found the victim bleeding from the center of his chest. The man also had a “significant” cut to his right arm. There was a moderate pool of blood on the floor near the front door.
The victim told the officer that Flores, which whom he has a child, had stabbed him. The officer found two knives in the kitchen sink.
The victim reported that Flores showed up at his residence and he let her in. At one point, they began to argue and the man yelled at Flores to leave.
He said Flores went to the kitchen and got two knives, came out and swung the knives at him, stabbing the victim in the chest and cutting his arm. Flores fled the home when the victim said he was calling police.
The man was taken to a hospital, where immediate surgery was performed to treat his injuries.
Flores was arrested Sunday and taken to jail. She is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on Feb. 21.
According to the criminal complaint, Flores has two past criminal convictions, both for drunken driving, in 2007 and 2009.
She went to his house. She stabbed him.
The journal times should be aware that the "victim" has an open case 2018RA001959 against him for Battery Domestic Abuse Assessment , and
Disorderly Conduct all public record with AF . Instead of putting her drunk driving charger that happened over 10 years ago maybe they should of done some better research before writing this article.
