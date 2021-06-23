Caledonia Police warn of service scam

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is warning community members of a service scam.
The scam is an individual acting as a tree service employee or a municipal worker who will reportedly knock on homeowners’ doors and tell them that they need to enter the residence to check on an item. This item could be a water issue or an electrical issue, the CPD said in a news release.
The homeowner usually allows the individual inside the residence and while the homeowner is distracted, another individual enters the residence and steals valuable items. The whole scam only takes about 3 to 5 minutes, police said.
If an individual arrives at your residence and wants to gain access, demand to see an identification badge. Note that all municipal workers operate trucks that have markings to say where they are from. Workers should also be wearing a badge, according to police.
What to do if approached by a potential scam artist:
1. Do not let them inside the residence.
2. Close and lock the door.
3. Call the police and obtain a license plate number.
4. Try to obtain a photo of the suspect with a cellphone.
These scam artists like to prey on the elderly and the disabled. This information should be shared with loved ones who may fall victim to them.
Contact your local police department with any information on individuals that might be conducting these scams.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, June 23
Today's mugshots: June 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michael J Jurgens
Michael J Jurgens, 1000 block of Prairie Drive, Mount Pleasant, manufacture/deliver THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver non-narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Casimir E Kielbasa
Casimir E Kielbasa, 1500 block of Willow Road, Sturtevant, second degree sexual assault.
Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr.
Eusevio Eenrique Garcia Jr., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety, intoxicated use of a vehicle (great bodily harm), reckless driving causing great bodily harm, knowingly operate motor vehicle while suspended (great bodily harm), operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (1st offense, with a minor child in the vehicle), operating while intoxicated causing injury (1st offense).
Omar Castillo
Omar Castillo, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, misdemeanor theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Frank E Gayton
Frank E Gayton, 100 block of Main Street, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer causing a soft tissue injury to officer, resist officer (failure to stop vehicle), hit and run (attended vehicle).