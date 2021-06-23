Caledonia Police warn of service scam

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is warning community members of a service scam.

The scam is an individual acting as a tree service employee or a municipal worker who will reportedly knock on homeowners’ doors and tell them that they need to enter the residence to check on an item. This item could be a water issue or an electrical issue, the CPD said in a news release.

The homeowner usually allows the individual inside the residence and while the homeowner is distracted, another individual enters the residence and steals valuable items. The whole scam only takes about 3 to 5 minutes, police said.

If an individual arrives at your residence and wants to gain access, demand to see an identification badge. Note that all municipal workers operate trucks that have markings to say where they are from. Workers should also be wearing a badge, according to police.

What to do if approached by a potential scam artist:

1. Do not let them inside the residence.

2. Close and lock the door.

3. Call the police and obtain a license plate number.

4. Try to obtain a photo of the suspect with a cellphone.