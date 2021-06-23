 Skip to main content
Caledonia Police warn of service scam
CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is warning community members of a service scam.

The scam is an individual acting as a tree service employee or a municipal worker who will reportedly knock on homeowners’ doors and tell them that they need to enter the residence to check on an item. This item could be a water issue or an electrical issue, the CPD said in a news release.

The homeowner usually allows the individual inside the residence and while the homeowner is distracted, another individual enters the residence and steals valuable items. The whole scam only takes about 3 to 5 minutes, police said.

During uncertain times, scammers are likely to bank on consumer’s distraction and sense of fear in order to optimize ways to commit identity theft. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

If an individual arrives at your residence and wants to gain access, demand to see an identification badge. Note that all municipal workers operate trucks that have markings to say where they are from. Workers should also be wearing a badge, according to police.

What to do if approached by a potential scam artist:

1. Do not let them inside the residence.

2. Close and lock the door.

3. Call the police and obtain a license plate number.

4. Try to obtain a photo of the suspect with a cellphone.

These scam artists like to prey on the elderly and the disabled. This information should be shared with loved ones who may fall victim to them.

Contact your local police department with any information on individuals that might be conducting these scams.

