CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee man was reportedly found with cocaine, dozens of THC vape cartridges and almost 650 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday on Douglas Avenue, south of Middle Road.
Giovanni K. Agbuis-Jaber, 25, faces felony counts of possession with intent to deliver marijuana between 200 grams and 1,000 grams, possession of cocaine and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
According to the criminal complaint:
A Caledonia Police officer pulled Agbuis-Jaber over in the 5300 block of Douglas Avenue. As the officer spoke with Agbuis-Jaber, he detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.
Inside the vehicle, the officer reportedly found 67 THC vape cartridges, 649.9 grams of marijuana, a small bag of cocaine, digital scale, five boxes of sandwich bags and $4,939 in cash.
Agbuis-Jaber made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $5,000. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Wednesday night and is due back in court on May 1 for a preliminary hearing.
Today's mugshots: April 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Katheryn C. Duncan
Katheryn C. Duncan, Franksville, physical abuse of a child, disorderly conduct.
Cameron L. Holbrook
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Cameron L. Holbrook (a.k.a. Bubba), Milwaukee, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC.
Mark L. Johnson
Mark L. Johnson, 4900 block of Kings Cove Road, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs.
Jacob A. Painter
Jacob A. Painter, Franksville, uttering a forgery, felony theft - false representation (between $2,500 and $5,000).
Mark J. Sansouci
Mark J. Sansouci, 8600 block of 37th Ave., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operate motor vehicle revoked.
Sandra Sarinana-Morales
Sandra Sarinana-Morales, 2100 block of Ohio St., Racine, food stamp offense, food stamp fraud (value greater than $5,000).
Andrew J. Simonds
Andrew J. Simonds, Pleasant Prairie, attempt bribery of witness, contempt of court - disobey order, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Josue J. Bobadilla
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Josue J. Bobadilla, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Laron D. Green
Laron D. Green, 3700 block of Southwood Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a license.
Derreece C. Perkins
Derreece C. Perkins, 1300 block of Hayes Ave., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Michakell D. Rattler
Michakell D. Rattler, Milwaukee, operate motor vehicle, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Corey Ray Seekins
Corey Ray Seekins, Greenfield, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, contributing to the delinquency of a child.
Amanda L. Tibbits
Amanda L. Tibbits, Franksville, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
bond of 5k for a dope dealer...a dope dealer with 5k on him when he was arrested....you would think the judge would have set a bond at 10-20k just for commonsense ruling...Yep I walk around with 5 k all the time...chump change!!
If I know the Caledonia cops, they planted the stuff on him!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.