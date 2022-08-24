Caledonia Police: Man arrested thought he was in Genoa City, smoked cigarette backwards

The Caledonia Police Department reported 367 calls for service during Aug. 17-Aug. 23; 108 were traffic contacts.

There were seven accidents and five operating-while-intoxicated arrests. Four of the OWI arrests were first offenses and one was a second offense.

One of the seven traffic accidents resulted in an arrest for a first OWI.

Backwards cigarette smoker

A vehicle was stopped Thursday at 4 a.m., going eastbound on Highway K in Franksville for travelling 60 mph in a posted 30 mph zone. An officer made contact with the driver, who lit a cigarette upon being stopped.

The cigarette was being smoked backwards with the filter lit. There was an odor of intoxicants coming from the driver. When the driver was asked to exit the vehicle for OWI investigation, he was found to be shoeless with his belt unbuckled and his pants unzipped. He believed he was in Genoa City. He was arrested for his first OWI.

Bud Light in the ditch

While behind a vehicle, an officer observed a can spewing liquid thrown out a truck’s window into the ditch, on Thursday at 7:39 p.m., westbound on Six Mile Road from Nicholson Road.

The truck stopped and a second squad checked the area. The squad found two open and cold cans of Bud Light in the ditch. The operator and passenger of the vehicle were cited for open intoxicants in the motor vehicle and littering.

Compromised tax server

A Caledonia resident reported on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. that their federal and state tax returns had been filed for them and a third party had received over $250,000 in returns.

The residents used an out-of-state tax broker and the broker’s server had been compromised.

The residents were not out of any money and the Internal Revenue Service and Wisconsin Department of Revenue conducted an investigation.

Stolen Land Rover discovery

Officers stopped a 2016 Land Rover Discovery on Monday at 7:40 p.m. on Highway 38, north of Highway K, for no registration displayed. When the vehicle pulled over, the occupants of the vehicle started to exit the vehicle and leave.

They begrudgingly walked back to the vehicle upon being ordered by the K-9 officer. The driver stated the vehicle was recently purchased from a family member but could not provide that person’s name.

The vehicle was found to have been stolen from Shorewood in July.

The passenger was taken into custody after drugs were located in the vehicle in a manner commonly used for street level sales. They were also on probation. The driver had a warrant from his probation agent and was arrested on operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent and drug charges.