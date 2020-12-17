 Skip to main content
Caledonia Police looking to identify station wagon with Illinois plates from road rage incident
Caledonia Police looking to identify station wagon with Illinois plates from road rage incident

Caledonia PD Cousin Eddie

The Caledonia Police Department is looking to identify the station wagon, pictured here, with Illinois plates, the driver of which was allegedly driving unsafely and making obscene gestures at other drivers while speeding in Caledonia with a tree strapped to the top of the vehicle.

 Courtesy of the Caledonia Police Department

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department is seeking the public's help in identifying a station wagon with Illinois plates that was used in alleged road rage incidents. The vehicle had "a large pine tree loosely attached to the roof," according to a release and photo from the CPD.

According to Sgt. Jim Gardiner, "the driver was passing unsafely and at excessive speeds while flipping off other motorists."

The CPD has identified the vehicle as either a Ford or General Motors station wagon likely built in the late 1980s or early 1990s, with metallic pea-colored with wood trim.

A Facebook post from the Caledonia Police Department ends with "#CousinEddieApproved," likely referencing the often-drunk character played by Randy Quaid from National Lampoon's "Vacation" movies starring Chevy Chase.

