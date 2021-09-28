Caledonia Police leaving Racine County Metro Drug Unit, joining a Milwaukee-based FBI task force

CALEDONIA — To combat illegal drugs, the Caledonia Police Department is moving away from a Racine County team and joining Milwaukee-based federal efforts that will have a Caledonia officer teaming up with the City of Racine’s police department.

The Caledonia Police Department had assigned an officer to the Racine County Metro Drug Unit for several years. The RCMDU is staffed by numerous agents assigned from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office and Mount Pleasant Police Department.

However, in April 2020, the CPD officer assigned to the task force was promoted within the agency. The position has been vacant ever since.

The vacancy gave the CPD an opportunity to evaluate its options and decided to participate in the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force, which has a group that operates in Racine County.

Christopher Botsch, chief of the Caledonia Police Department, said in a statement that the group is comprised of agents from the FBI, officers from the Racine Police Department and other area law enforcement. The Caledonia officer will be assigned to the team beginning Oct. 4.