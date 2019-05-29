You are the owner of this article.
Caledonia Police identify man fatally shot during family altercation

Caledonia shooting

A Caledonia Police officer takes notes Tuesday afternoon outside the site of a fatal shooting in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue that left 55-year-old Robert Luckfield Jr. dead after a morning argument with his daughter and her live-in boyfriend.

 JONATHON SADOWSKI jonathon.sadowski@journaltimes.com

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police have identified the man fatally shot during an alleged family altercation Tuesday as 55-year-old Robert Luckfield Jr. 

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, an argument reportedly broke out between Luckfield, his daughter and her live-in boyfriend in the 4800 block of Tanglewood Avenue. The preliminary investigation revealed that during the argument, Luckfield fired a round from a handgun at his daughter and the boyfriend, according to a Caledonia Police Department news release.

The boyfriend and daughter retreated into a bedroom, and the boyfriend armed himself with a rifle before shooting Luckfield. Luckfield died at the scene, police and Racine County Medical Examiner Michael Payne confirmed Tuesday.

An autopsy was conducted on Luckfield on Wednesday. Police say preliminary information from the autopsy appears consistent with statements made by Luckfield’s daughter and her boyfriend.

Based on autopsy information, Caledonia Police say they conducted an additional search of the residence Wednesday morning and recovered additional evidence.

The other names of those involved were not being released as of Wednesday afternoon, as the investigation is ongoing, Caledonia Police said. No one had been taken into custody.

Reporter

Jonathon Sadowski covers the villages of Union Grove and Yorkville, the Town of Dover, arts, entertainment and odds and ends for The Journal Times.

