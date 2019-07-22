{{featured_button_text}}

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia Police officer reportedly stumbled upon a marijuana “grow operation” while pursuing a man Saturday who allegedly had a warrant out for his arrest.

Ryan M. Johnson, 37, of the 5800 block of Middle Road, has been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 200 and 1,000 grams of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Caledonia Police Department officer attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on the 5800 block of Middle Road. The vehicle, reportedly driven by Johnson, pulled over, but then Johnson got out of the vehicle and ran to the rear of his residence.

The officer pursued Johnson on foot, and reported recognizing Johnson for having a warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay child support.

Immediately after entering the home, the officer reported smelling marijuana. Johnson then reportedly told the officer, “I’m like (expletive) it man, I’m going down for good.”

After obtaining a search warrant, the officer reported that the following was found inside the home:

  • 405.4 grams of marijuana
  • 16 marijuana plants and growing lights
  • 8.1 grams of methamphetamine
  • Six handguns and two shotguns, along with ammunition both in boxes and “loose ammunition lying around”

Johnson has prior convictions for theft in 1999, fraudulent use of a credit card in 2004 and possession of marijuana in 2017.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Before the JT hired him, Adam went to St. Cat's before going to Drake University. He covers homelessness and Caledonia, helps lead social media efforts, believes in the Oxford comma, and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow

Load comments