Caledonia Police Department weekly round-up for Dec. 14-20

CALEDONIA — During Dec. 14-20, the Caledonia Police Department handled 336 calls for service, 60 traffic violations, 16 accidents (four deer hit) and two OWI arrests: one from a traffic stop, the other after going through a fence on Highway 38. This was also not the first time that fence has been hit; it was hit twice in the last month.

Dec. 14, 6200 block of Highway V, around 4:45 p.m.

A resident advised he had been scammed out of $255 via the mobile payment service Cash App on Packers tickets. An investigation showed the suspect had performed this action on several others around the state and two suspects were identified who were involved in the scam.

The Elkhorn Police Department was contacted, as suspects were located in that jurisdiction, and taken into custody. They were transported to Racine County where they were interviewed and they gave a confession. One suspect was turned over to Racine County Jail on theft and bail jumping charges, the other on drug and theft charges. The money was not recovered.

Dec. 15, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, around 10:45 a.m.

A local business called advising a tow truck had struck the power pole in front of the business on Highway 32 and fled the scene. The offending vehicle was located after it returned to the tow yard with a different vehicle. The driver admitted to the hit and run, was issued several citations and fired from his job.

Dec. 16, 4400 block of Douglas Avenue, 9 a.m.

A burglary was reported at a used car dealership. A suspect also wrote multiple poorly-worded and misspelled vulgar phrases in the snow covered windshields of cars in the lot. The investigation is ongoing.

Dec. 17, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, 10:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a fight between a mother and her adult daughter. Subjects were arguing over a Christmas tree and the lateness of a chicken dinner. Both subjects began fighting and threw cat food cans at each other. The primary aggressor was arrested and taken to jail.

Dec. 18, Five Mile Road and Charles Street, 6:30 p.m.

Officers responded to a single vehicle crash. The driver had driven off the road into a yard and struck a stack of firewood. The elderly driver was confused and unable to clearly explain what was occurring or how he ended up in the yard. The driver was transported to the hospital as a precaution, a citation was issued and the driver condition report was completed.

Dec. 19, Seven Mile Road and E. Frontage Road, 7:20 a.m.

A disabled tractor trailer was observed blocking a turn lane. The vehicle was overheating and an officer observed several tires in disrepair. A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector found multiple violations, placing the vehicle out of service.

A Racine County Sheriff's Office truck inspector provided a portable scale which showed the vehicle was 29,650 pounds overweight for the roadway. A citation was issued for the violation. The fine for the citation is based on the amount overweight.

Dec. 20, Railroad Crossing on Northwestern Avenue, west of Airline, 4:08 a.m.

A vehicle was attempting an evasive maneuver to avoid a deer, struck it and then proceed to go off-road and strike the rails. The vehicle was stopped alongside the tracks with a broken axle. Rail traffic was stopped until the vehicle was removed. The deer did not survive the encounter.

