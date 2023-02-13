CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department handled 412 calls for service from Feb. 1-7. There were 112 traffic stops and nine vehicle crashes. The CPD also responded to eight vehicles in the ditch and two OWI arrests.

Some of the incidents the department handled included:

Feb. 2, 9:31 a.m., 4500 block of Douglas Avenue

A caller said a woman claiming to work for the Caledonia Fire Department was selling tags for fire extinguishers. The business owner refused to buy the tags and she was asked to leave. The woman was seen in other businesses in other jurisdictions doing the same thing and has since been identified and arrested.

Feb. 4, 11:34 a.m., 5100 block of Douglas Avenue

A caller said she saw a man masturbating in his vehicle. She yelled at the man, and he drove off. CPD investigators found the man. He was cited for lewd and lascivious behavior.

Feb. 4, 10:29 p.m., 7½ Mile Road and E. Frontage Road

Officers responded to a snowmobile accident. The operator missed a turn and went through thick brush, where a stick impaled her through the stomach. A passenger was not injured. The operator was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Feb. 6, 11:33 a.m., 1600 block of Secretariat Lane

A caller said on Feb. 4, between 4:30 p.m. and 10:28 p.m., someone took a package on the front porch. The suspect was riding a two-wheeled scooter and wearing dark clothing. The investigation is ongoing.

Feb. 6, 2:04 p.m., 4600 block of Elizabeth Street

Officers were dispatched after a report of children throwing eggs at a caller’s vehicle. The caller identified one of the children involved and the child was cited and asked to clean off the vehicle.

