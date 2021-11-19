Caledonia Police apprehends two car theft suspects; looking for more

CALEDONIA — The Caledonia Police Department had been investigating several car thefts within the last week and have now apprehended two suspects. However, the agency is still looking for more.

During the late-evening hours of Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14, it was reported that a male suspect rummaged through unlocked vehicles in the Crestview area of Caledonia. Police squads responded just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday to the area of Sina Lane, in the Maple Park subdivision, for a report of a man walking up driveways and looking into cars, according to a social media post Thursday afternoon from the CPD.

An officer in the area observed three vehicles fleeing the neighborhood at high speed eastbound on Four Mile Road toward Wind Point. He immediately initiated a pursuit with all three vehicles.

The pursuit ended on Old Mill Drive after two vehicles were halted by Stop Stick, a tire-deflation device used by law enforcement. One of the vehicles lost a tire and it was discovered that the car was stolen from Waukegan, Illinois. CPD apprehended the operator. The other vehicle halted by Stop-Stick got away.

The remaining fleeing two cars, a black Ford Fusion and black Ford Ecosport, weren’t located and were last seen in Racine near Yout Street and Douglas Avenue.

Three suspects additionally fled on foot and two were apprehended on Old Mill Drive along with evidence of other thefts from vehicles and a stolen firearm. The two Fords were reported stolen from Carter Drive in Caledonia.

“As of this report, calls from around Racine and Mount Pleasant are coming in regarding stolen property and entered vehicles,” the CPD wrote. “We would like to thank Racine Police and Mount Pleasant Police for their assistance during and at the end of the pursuit.”

The CPD said this incident is an ongoing investigation. CPD encourages residents to report victims of similar incidents or share any information related to this crime by calling the non-emergency line at 262-886-2300 or ask for Detective Christopher Schuster by calling the main CPD line at 262-835-4423.

