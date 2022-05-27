Caledonia PD unable to confirm reports of geese being pepper-sprayed; 'explosive device' at Cliffside Park

CALEDONIA — In its weekly blotter, the Caledonia Police Department reported that it was unable to confirm May 18 reports of geese being pepper-sprayed or a drunk man's claim that "there was an explosive device in his vehicle or his camper at Cliffside Park."

9:50 a.m., May 18, Deer Creek subdivision: "An anonymous caller stated they saw a social media post about a person admitting to pepper spraying geese that were attacking a family member. Neighborhood was checked for a subject with the same name as the person posting living in the neighborhood — unsuccessfully. No geese — either Canadian, Brant, Snow or Pekin — were located being aggressive or in distress."

4:45 p.m., May 18, Olympia Brown Elementary, 2115 5½ Mile Road: "Officers responded to school for a teacher’s vehicle having the catalytic converter cut off while she was teaching. Evidence was recovered at the scene and investigation is ongoing."

11 p.m., May 18, 6800 block of Lone Elm Drive: "Resident called about an occupied vehicle parked outside his residence. Subject inside vehicle did not respond to the resident when a light was shined on him. Officers arrived, conducted an investigation and arrested the 43-year-old registered out-of-state sex offender male from Georgia for OWI as a first offense and for having a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.20.

"While in custody, subject began to infer there was an explosive device in his vehicle or his camper at Cliffside Park. Due to his statements, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about Cliffside Park, and Milwaukee County Bomb Squad was contacted and used their explosive trained K-9 to check both. No indications of explosive matter were located. Subject was turned over to jail staff on multiple charges."

12:40 a.m., May 20, intersection of Highway K and Carol Road: "Vehicle observed operating 45 mph over posted limit. Stop attempted however, vehicle entered Interstate 94 northbound and did not yield until the Highway G off-ramp. Driver was taken into custody for OWI as a first offense."

10:55 p.m., May 21, intersection of Three Mile Road and Lasalle Street: "Vehicle stopped for traffic violation, strong odor of narcotics was present. Subject admitted to consuming narcotics in the vehicle. Vehicle searched based on probable cause and a concealed handgun was located. Operator of the vehicle, a 22-year-old male from Racine, was taken into custody for carrying a concealed weapon."

11:40 a.m., May 24, Shooters Sports Center, 4900 Six Mile Road: "Employees advised a subject shooting at the range was possibly a felon and therefore disqualified from possessing a gun. Investigation showed the subject was a convicted felon had been in possession of a handgun and rifle. He was arrested and taken to jail."

In total from May 18-24, the CPD reported 113 traffic stops, 10 crashes, and 4 OWI arrests, three as first offenses and one as a third offense.

