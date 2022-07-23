Caledonia PD: Seven teenagers cited for fight

CALEDONIA — Seven people, ages 17-19, received citations after being arrested during a fight along Highway 31 Friday night.
The fight was initially reported at around 9 p.m. Friday with multiple ambulances responding to the scene.
The Caledonia Police Department reported that seven disorderly conduct citations were issued.
No information regarding the nature of the fight and the injuries were reported. The fight was reported in the area of 4500 North Green Bay Road, which is in a residential area between Three Mile Road and Four Mile Road.
