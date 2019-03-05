CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are investigating a theft resulting from a Facebook Marketplace transaction.
On Tuesday, Feb. 26, a person said they sold a massage cushion on Facebook Marketplace to a woman who identified herself as Brenda Torres, according to a Caledonia PD news release. The cushion was left on the seller's front porch in the 2800 block of Cardinal Drive for the buyer to pick up and leave a cash payment.
Video surveillance shows the suspect picking the cushion up, but not paying. The suspect is described as a female of unknown race in her mid-20s, approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds.
Anyone who can identify the suspect or with information is asked to call the Caledonia Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-835-4423, ext. 139.
