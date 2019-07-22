Caledonia road rage

Caledonia Police are seeking the identity of the females pictured, as well as the male wearing the black shirt/blue jeans. The suspects operated the two vehicles pictured, the red and grey Buick Regal and the silver GMC Envoy.

CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are seeking help to identify four suspects who were reportedly involved in a road rage incident on Sunday that involved the victim being attacked and hit with a stun gun. 

The incident occurred at approximately 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the area near Six Mile Road and Dale Drive.

Four suspects got into an altercation with another motorist and assaulted him severely in a four-on-one fight, according to Caledonia Police. One of the females allegedly used a stun gun on the victim while he was being assaulted by a male suspect.

Police released photos of the three involved females and one male, as well as pictures of their two vehicles — a red and grey Buick Regal and a silver GMC Envoy, which were operated by the suspects.

Those who might be able to help police identify the suspect or involved vehicles are asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and reference case 19-12235.

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

