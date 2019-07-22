CALEDONIA — Caledonia Police are seeking help to identify four suspects who were reportedly involved in a road rage incident on Sunday that involved the victim being attacked and hit with a stun gun.
The incident occurred at approximately 2:54 p.m. Sunday in the area near Six Mile Road and Dale Drive.
Four suspects got into an altercation with another motorist and assaulted him severely in a four-on-one fight, according to Caledonia Police. One of the females allegedly used a stun gun on the victim while he was being assaulted by a male suspect.
Police released photos of the three involved females and one male, as well as pictures of their two vehicles — a red and grey Buick Regal and a silver GMC Envoy, which were operated by the suspects.
Those who might be able to help police identify the suspect or involved vehicles are asked to contact the Caledonia Police Department at 262-835-4423 and reference case 19-12235.
Today's mugshots: July 18
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Savannah R. Hamilton
Savannah R. Hamilton, 1600 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run, disorderly conduct.
Angelina M. Correa-Biddle
Angelina M. Correa-Biddle, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Johnathan W. Klass
Johnathan W. Klass, 2600 block of Cottonwood Court, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Trevor J. Klingbeil
Trevor J. Klingbeil, 1300 block of Center Street, Union Grove, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cory C. Kott
Cory C. Kott, South Milwaukee, obstructing an officer, resisting an officer.
Maxine R. Lopez
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maxine R. Lopez, Milwaukee, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Sullivan
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony J. Sullivan, Milwaukee, possession of THC.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
One again this "newspaper" has gone NO GUTS by not allowing comments on the NAACP story. Is it perhaps the jt editors will find out that people have very little sympathy for anyone or any organization that whines they weren't included when they never submitted an application in the first place?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.