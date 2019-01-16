CALEDONIA — Caledonia police have reported a u string of vehicle break-ins in the village, and are asking residents to be vigilant.
On Saturday and Sunday, Caledonia Police received reports of numerous attempts to unlock vehicles in the southeast portion of Caledonia, according to a Caledonia Police news release.
Targeted streets included Kentwood, Shore, North Meadows, Chestnut and Northdale drives, Kilbride Street and Dundee Road.
Police say some stolen items have been found after they were discarded by the suspects. Caledonia Police are working to identify owners of the recovered property and reviewing area surveillance video from residential cameras.
One suspect is seen on camera entering a small, light colored, hatchback-type vehicle, similar to a Ford Fiesta. The suspect is believed to be a male of an unknown race, wearing a light colored or tan coat.
Past thefts
This is not the first time police reported a rash of thefts from vehicles in the same portion of Caledonia.
In mid-December, Caledonia police took reported numerous thefts from vehicles occurring in the northeast area of the village. Purses and money were reportedly stolen, as a well as a loaded firearm, from unlocked vehicles, police officials reported.
More than a year before that, in November 2017, two teens were arrested for their alleged involvement in a string of recent thefts and vandalism of cars in the same portion of Caledonia.
Caledonia Police reminds citizens to remove valuable items and lock up their vehicles. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detective Bureau at 262-835-4423, ext 139.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.