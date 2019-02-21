CALEDONIA — Several Caledonia Police officers were honored this month for life-saving measures they took in the line of duty.
During a ceremony held Feb. 7, officers Chad Zoltak and Matt Tingwald each received a life saving award for performing CPR on an unconscious male in April.
Officers Andrew Gelden and Brendan Calvert also received life saving awards for performing CPR and an automated external defibrillator (AED) for a pulseless non-breathing patient in May.
Sgt. Michael Trongeau was awarded for outstanding police service for starting the first Caledonia Area Police Department National Night Out in August.
Calvert received a letter of commendation for his actions at St. Monica’s Senior Center, 3920 N. Green Bay Road. Calvert found a smoking vehicle crashed into the building and an unconscious driver. Calvert removed the driver from the vehicle and pulled him to safety.
Gelden also received a letter of commendation for a June 24 incident in which he located a passed out driver in a vehicle on the shoulder at the intersection of highways K and V.
The driver was allegedly intoxicated in the driver’s seat with the vehicle in gear and a foot on the brake. The driver’s foot slipped off the brake, and Gelden managed to steer the vehicle from outside into the ditch line to prevent an accident. The operator was arrested for operating while intoxicated.
