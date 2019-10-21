CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man found guilty of human trafficking by a jury was sentenced on Monday to 15 years behind bars, the maximum sentence allowable by law.
Torrence C. Smothers, 53, was charged in July 2018 after a woman named him as her pimp. The woman admitted to prior prostitution work before meeting Smothers, but said Smothers told her he could make her more money.
She said he managed all of her money, set up her dates and advertisements, and got violent if she did not cooperate with him, according to the criminal complaint.
Smothers told Racine Circuit Court Judge Faye Flancher on Monday that he had been trying to help the woman by working to get her sober and off the streets. He claimed that he was never violent with her.
“I tried to do good and it failed,” Smothers said. “Don’t hurt me, not too bad. I shouldn’t be sent to prison for helping somebody.”
Before sentencing Smothers to 15 years of initial incarceration and 10 years of extended supervision, Flancher said that Smothers’ victim first talked to authorities after she ended up at the hospital because she drank bleach.
“She was so afraid that you were going to kill her, that she testified that she ‘just wanted to disappear,’ ” Flancher said. “In your statements to the court, you really blame the victim for your predicament today, saying that all you really did was try to help her, and things went bad, and you shouldn’t be sent to prison for trying to help someone. I don’t see that in this case at all, Mr. Smothers.”
Other pending cases
During the hearing, Smothers’ attorney Russell Jones said that Smothers had reconsidered a plea deal that had been extended by the Racine County District Attorney’s Office earlier.
The case not only involved the trafficking charges, but also three other cases in which Smothers faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, strangulation and suffocation, felony intimidation of a victim, possession of a firearm by a felon, battery, criminal damage to property, carrying a concealed weapon, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register as a sex offender and second-degree sexual assault.
Jones said Smothers did not wish to be sentenced Monday, and instead preferred to have additional time to wrap up all the cases.
Flancher denied that request and said she wished to proceed, stating that the sentencing had already previously been adjourned.
History
During Monday’s hearing, Flancher noted that Smothers has a lengthy criminal history with previous convictions of armed robbery, possession of controlled substances, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, obstructing justice, criminal trespassing and first-degree sexual assault.
She also pointed to Smothers’ relatively mysterious background, as he does not often cooperate or provide information. Flancher said that Smothers has used approximately eight aliases and various birthdates, and there is some dispute whether Smothers’ biological name is actually Smothers or if it is Anthony Hill, a name he used in Chicago.
Smothers has also received 60 conduct reports while serving time for various violations, including fighting, having contraband and threatening correctional officers and sexual conduct with a visitor.
Deputy District Attorney Dirk Jensen said that the maximum sentence was necessary for public safety.
“I think that Mr. Smothers is in a situation where for the community to be safe — which is what my main objective is here — we have to keep him out of the community,” Jensen said.
Jones defended his client, saying Smothers did not bring the victim into the lifestyle. Although this technically was a trafficking case, it did not have some of the hallmark characteristics associated with one, Jones said.
“I think overall, this wasn’t a situation of force, although I think the state might take issue with that characterization, maybe it would be more coercion,” Jones said.
Flancher disagreed.
“All of the money she (the victim) earned, she was required to turn over to you (Smothers),” Flancher said. “You placed the ads, you answered the ads. All the time you trafficked her, you never held a job.”
