Caledonia man reportedly assaults, strangles woman

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly assaulted and strangled his girlfriend when she declined his advances.

Tavaries Tyler, 40, of the 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, all with domestic abuse assessments.

According to a criminal complaint:

On April 30, Caledonia officers responded to the Country Inn Motel, 5825 Douglas Ave., for reports of domestic abuse.

Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim who stated she was assaulted by Tyler, her boyfriend since 2015.

She stated she wanted to get some rest and Tyler had other ideas, and when she declined he got angry and began calling her names and belittling her.

When she called him names back, Tyler then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and throat from behind. She said it restricted her breathing and that he squeezed hard enough to maker her teeth bleed.

After she managed to get him to let go after she grabbed his hair, Tyler then squeezed her neck again. When she grabbed his watch, he released her neck and pushed her down on the bed.