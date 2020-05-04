Caledonia man reportedly assaults, strangles woman

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man allegedly assaulted and strangled his girlfriend when she declined his advances.
Tavaries Tyler, 40, of the 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, was charged with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim, all with domestic abuse assessments.
According to a criminal complaint:
On April 30, Caledonia officers responded to the Country Inn Motel, 5825 Douglas Ave., for reports of domestic abuse.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke to the victim who stated she was assaulted by Tyler, her boyfriend since 2015.
She stated she wanted to get some rest and Tyler had other ideas, and when she declined he got angry and began calling her names and belittling her.
When she called him names back, Tyler then allegedly grabbed her around the neck and throat from behind. She said it restricted her breathing and that he squeezed hard enough to maker her teeth bleed.
After she managed to get him to let go after she grabbed his hair, Tyler then squeezed her neck again. When she grabbed his watch, he released her neck and pushed her down on the bed.
When she attempted to call 911, Tyler unplugged the phone. She stated she was able to get out of the room and ran to the motel's main office to call 911.
Tyler has a cash bond set at $750 and is scheduled for a status conference in court on May 28, online records show. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night.
Today's mugshots: May 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Rodolfo R Barrera
Rodolfo (aka Rudy) R Barrera, 5300 block of Marboro Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Benjamin M Brovold
Benjamin M Brovold, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Davonte M Carraway
Davonte M Carraway, 3500 block of Washington Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Ceceila R Hall
Ceceila R Hall, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, burglary of a building or dwelling, misdemeanor theft, criminal damage to property, burglary of a locked enclosed cargo portion of a truck or trailer, felony bail jumping, fraudulent use of a credit card, theft by acquisition of a credit card.
Felipe D Hibarra
Felipe D Hibarra, 2200 block of Sixteenth Street, Racine, resisting an officer, carrying a concealed weapon.
Demontez Lamar Jones
Demontez Lamar Jones, 600 block of Tenth Street, Racine, possession of cocaine, felony bail jumping.
James C Latshaw
James C Latshaw, 4100 block of Fifteenth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Robyn Kathleen Matson
Robyn Kathleen Matson, 6700 block of Lincolnshire Drive, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotics, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age), resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sarah J Palmersheim
Sarah J Palmersheim, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Mitchell A Radziuk
Mitchell A Radziuk, Salem, Wisconsin, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200 and 1,000 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chartrice S Shannon
Chartrice S Shannon, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, knowingly violate a domestic abuse temporary restraining order, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order.
Tavaries H Tyler
Tavaries H Tyler, 5800 block of Douglas Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments).
