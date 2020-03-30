Caledonia man reportedly assaulted roommate after victim told of possible COVID-19 exposure

CALEDONIA — A Caledonia man is facing charges after reportedly assaulting his roommate who had told the accused about possible exposure to COVID-19.

Thomas Mikulance, 53, of the 400 block of Three Mile Road, is charged with misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, with domestic abuse assessments.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, Caledonia Police responded to the 400 block of Three Mile Road for a report of an assault. The caller said that his friend showed up at his residence covered in blood and said he had been assaulted by his roommate, Mikulance.

The victim returned to the apartment with blood around his nose and told police that he told Mikulance that he may have come into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The victim said Mikulance called him “nasty” and was angry that the victim did not wash his hands, a precaution in stemming the spread of the virus.

The victim said Mikulance spat on him several times and then hit him in the head several times.

Mikulance has been convicted of two domestic abuse incidents in the last 10 years, court records show.

As of Monday afternoon, Mikulance remained in custody at the County Jail on a $750 cash bond, online court records show. A status conference is set for May 21 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.

