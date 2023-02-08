RACINE — A Caledonia man is facing multiple charges after allegedly fleeing from an attempted traffic stop at around 100 mph.

Tyler T. Klein, 19, of the 11900 block of County Road G, was charged with four felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, a felony count of attempting to flee or elude an officer and a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated causing injury (first offense).

According to a criminal complaint, at 11:10 p.m. Monday, a vehicle passed by an officer traveling around 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but it reportedly sped away on Washington Avenue, crossed the center line into oncoming traffic and passed two vehicles.

At the intersection of Washington Avenue and West Boulevard, the vehicle was found in the middle of the street with what appeared to be fresh damage.

There were four people in the vehicle and an open bottle of Hennessey on the driver side floorboard, the complaint said.

The driver was identified as Klein, and the front seat passenger had a large laceration on the top of his head that was bleeding profusely, according to the complaint, and Klein displayed signs of being intoxicated and was arrested.

The front seat passenger reportedly said that everyone in the vehicle had been drinking, but that Klein drank the least.

Klein was given a $2,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 15 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

